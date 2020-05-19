PREVIOUS|
PayPal launches QR code payments to offer new cashless way to shop

The feature offers another way to have a contactless and safe transaction

May 19, 2020

2:02 PM EDT

PayPal has launched a new feature that lets customers in Canada use QR codes to make payments in a cashless method amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company says the new functionality is a way to make a quick and safe transaction in-person through the PayPal wallet. PayPal outlines that stores and small businesses can showcase a QR code, either on another screen or printed out on a paper, and have customers scan it and then enter the amount they’re paying.

“For a buyer looking to pay, customers can go to the PayPal app, click ‘Send’ and tap the QR code symbol in the top right-hand corner. The camera will open, and customers can scan a seller’s QR code and follow the prompts to complete the transaction,” PayPal noted in a press release.

This new feature will likely be useful for small merchants who can provide another way to offer contactless payments, without having to spend money on a new system.

Contactless payments are becoming more popular amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as shoppers and store operators are following physical distancing guidelines.

