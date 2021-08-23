PREVIOUS
Here are some neat-looking Canadian-made indies being shown off at Gamescom 2021

Jump into a trippy 3D world in VR or use magic to solve a teenager's problems in these two games, which are being demoed at Gamescom

Aug 23, 2021

7:03 PM EDT

Gamescom 2021 Indie Arena Booth

Every year, Ubisoft Toronto spotlights a handful of Ontario-made indie games at the ‘Indie Arena Booth’ of the major European event Gamescom.

Now, the studio has revealed this year’s Indie Arena Booth lineup as part of the 2021 Ubisoft Indie Series.

Specifically, Ubisoft is featuring demos from Mermaid Heavy Industries and Killjoy Games.

Mermaid Heavy Industries’ game is a VR title called Skategirl Destroys The Universe which has you managing different floating TV screens in a 3D space.

Meanwhile, Killjoy’s Curses features a branching narrative that’s focused on an unhappy teen who uses magic to solve her problems.

Both games will be available to demo virtually on the official Indie Arena Booth website from August 25th to 29th.

Other events taking place at this year’s Gamescom include an Xbox stream on August 24th and Canadian Geoff Keighley’s returning Opening Night Live showcase on the 25th.

Via: Ubisoft Toronto

