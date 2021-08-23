Every year, Ubisoft Toronto spotlights a handful of Ontario-made indie games at the ‘Indie Arena Booth’ of the major European event Gamescom.
Now, the studio has revealed this year’s Indie Arena Booth lineup as part of the 2021 Ubisoft Indie Series.
Specifically, Ubisoft is featuring demos from Mermaid Heavy Industries and Killjoy Games.
Mermaid Heavy Industries’ game is a VR title called Skategirl Destroys The Universe which has you managing different floating TV screens in a 3D space.
Meanwhile, Killjoy’s Curses features a branching narrative that’s focused on an unhappy teen who uses magic to solve her problems.
We are pumped to be debuting the CURSES demo at the Indie Arena Booth at the end of the month.
Come get hexy with us 💜🔮💜 https://t.co/gcHHWbT2yy pic.twitter.com/qtta1S87yD
— KILLJOY GAMES (@killjoygames) August 3, 2021
Both games will be available to demo virtually on the official Indie Arena Booth website from August 25th to 29th.
Other events taking place at this year’s Gamescom include an Xbox stream on August 24th and Canadian Geoff Keighley’s returning Opening Night Live showcase on the 25th.
Via: Ubisoft Toronto
