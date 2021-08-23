PREVIOUS|
Reddit user 3D printed a tiny replica of the Simpson’s TV

The episodes come from the first 11 seasons of the series

Aug 23, 2021

8:05 PM EDT

Homers Enemy The Simpsons

3D printers are used for various things, but this might be the best use case yet.

Brandon Withrow, who goes by ‘buba447‘ on Reddit, shared a video of a tiny replica of the Simpsons’ living room TV that plays episodes of The Simpsons. Withrow used a Raspberry Pi and a 3D printer to make this.

Withrow is making a guide on how anyone can make their own Simspsons’ TV replica.

However, Reddit has put together some details, indicating that the TV was designed and modelled using Autodesk Fusion 360 with an Ender 3 Pro 3D printer.

Withrow used the old standard 4:3 screen ratio and included the first 11 seasons of the animated series. Additionally, it used a 640 x 480 TFT screen, and its hidden behind a curved frame make it look like an old-style TV. Further, there’s a Raspberry Pi Zero with 32GB microSD for media storage.

When you power up the TV and connect it to a USB power source, an episode plays at random and moves to another episode at random. When you press the top button on the tiny TV, it turns it off and on. It even remembers where you left off in an episode. The second button, well dial, allows users to turn the volume up and down.

Source: Reddit, Via: Gizmodo

