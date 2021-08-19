PREVIOUS|
Microsoft shows off new $75 wired Xbox Stereo Headset

Aug 19, 2021

Xbox has unveiled its latest entry-level gaming headset, the Xbox Stereo Headset. Priced at $74.99 CAD, the headphone is currently up for pre-order at the Microsoft Store.

The new stereo headset is designed to bring “more value to the entry-level headset category,” according to Xbox. High-quality ear cushions, a volume control dial on the right earcup, and a built-in unidirectional microphone are all included. This wired headset shares many design characteristics with the Xbox Wireless Headset, including an adjustable headband, soft earcups, and clean mid and high-frequency performance with powerful bass.

The Xbox Stereo Headset is compatible with high-fidelity spatial sound technology, including Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and even Windows Sonic. Further, it connects to the Xbox controller through a 3.5mm audio jack, but Microsoft promises that the headset will work optimally on PC and other devices with an AUX port, including other consoles.

The wired Xbox Stereo Headset will be available on September 21st from the Microsoft Store and other retailers.

Image credit: Xbox

Source: Xbox

