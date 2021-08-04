Are you excited for Google’s Pixel 6 and 6 Pro?

Essentially saying “screw you” to leakers, this past weekend, Google officially unveiled its Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, promising to drop more information about the smartphones this fall.
Although, it’s worth noting that Jon Prosser leaked the design of both upcoming smartphones several months ago.
While we know what the devices look like and some of their key specs, there are still several unanswered questions about the Pixel 6 series.
Let’s start outside and work our way in. #Pixel6 Pro will come in three color combos.#Pixel6 has three color combos too.
Pro tip (ha!) – the Pixel phones with more space above the camera bar = #Pixel6 Pro
(2/13) pic.twitter.com/tqOIe5kdvn
— Made By Google (@madebygoogle) August 2, 2021
Google is stepping up its camera game with the Pixel 6 Pro by offering three cameras with up to 4x optical zoom, a first for the tech giant’s smartphone line. The Pixel 6 Pro will offer a QHD+ 6.7-inch 120Hz refresh rate display, while the smaller model’s screen will be capped at 90Hz.
Most interestingly, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will feature Google’s own chip called ‘Tensor.’ While Samsung is reportedly handling the manufacturing side of the new Tensor chip, Google says it will add its own Machine Learning and AI algorithms to improve its performance.
With all of this in mind, this year’s Pixel smartphones seem set to be truly flagship-level, and I’m quite hyped. However, with more features and higher specs, we’re also expecting an expensive price tag.
Let us know in the comments below if you’re excited about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro and whether you plan to buy either smartphone?
