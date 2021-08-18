Telus brings 5G to Quesnel as part of larger $13 billion investment in British Columbia

Telus is investing $13 billion in British Columbia through 2024 to provide people and companies with high-speed 5G network connections.
Most recently, the Vancouver-based national carrier expanded its next-gen 5G network to Quesnel as part of a broader $13 billion investment in infrastructure and operations in B.C. through 2024 to help the province recover from the COVID-19 and its subsequent economic hit.
According to Telus, “Local residents and businesses now have access to TELUS’ lightning-fast 5G network, which will contribute to improved health and educational outcomes for British Columbians, in addition to enabling an entrepreneurial spirit and unleashing human productivity.”
“The significant investments we are making in our world-leading network to rapidly expand our 5G footprint is enabling us to connect the citizens of Quesnel to the people, resources and critical information they need as we continue to navigate the global pandemic,” said Darren Entwistle, president and CEO, Telus.
“The ongoing expansion of our next-generation 5G technology is bridging time and distance, allowing residents to live and work in any community without compromising productivity or economic opportunity.”
Telus has spent over $240 billion in network infrastructure, operations, and spectrum across Canada since 2000 and claims that by the end of 2021, its fast 5G network, with speeds of up to 1.7 Gbps, will be available to more than 70 percent of the Canadian population in over 615 communities across the nation.
Source: Telus
Comments