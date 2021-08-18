PREVIOUS
Deals

PlayStation’s Indie and Hot Deals sale offers over 1,600 discounted titles

Titles like DOOM Eternal, Mortal Kombat XL, Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition and more are currently discounted

Aug 18, 2021

7:02 PM EDT

Doom Eternal

PlayStation’s Indies sale offers more than 1,000 games at a discounted rate.

The promotion discounts popular titles like Dead by Daylight, Evil Inside, We Happy Few and many more.

Here are some of the notable indie titles on sale:

Indie titles

The sale is set to end on September 2nd. Find all indies on sale here.

Other than the indie sale, the PlayStation store also has over 300 top-rated games on sale under hot deals. Check them out below:

Hot deals

The Hot deals sale is set to end on September 2nd. Find all hot deals here.

Source: PlayStation Store

