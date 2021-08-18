PlayStation’s Indie and Hot Deals sale offers over 1,600 discounted titles

PlayStation’s Indies sale offers more than 1,000 games at a discounted rate.
The promotion discounts popular titles like Dead by Daylight, Evil Inside, We Happy Few and many more.
Here are some of the notable indie titles on sale:
Indie titles
- Gang Beasts: Now $13.49, was $26.99
- CarX Drift Racing Online: Now $15.99, was $39.99
- Cuphead: Now $20.24, was $26.99
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated: Now $25.99, was $39.99
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice: Now $9.99, was $39.99
- Wasteland 3: Now $31.99, was $79.99
- Dead by Daylight: Stranger Things Edition: Now $33.49, was $66.99
- Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions: Now $26.79, was $66.99
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War: Now $23.44, was $66.99
- We Happy Few: Now $15.99, was $79.99
- Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues: Now $26.74, was $53.49
- Super Street: The Game: Now $10.04, was $33.49
- STAR WARS Episode I Racer: Now $9.99, was $19.99
- Evil Inside: Now $12.24, was $17.49
The sale is set to end on September 2nd. Find all indies on sale here.
Other than the indie sale, the PlayStation store also has over 300 top-rated games on sale under hot deals. Check them out below:
Hot deals
- DOOM Eternal Standard Edition: Now $19.99, was $79.99
- RESIDENT EVIL 3: Now $26.39, was $79.99
- Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition: Now $22.49, was $89.99
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition: Now $26.39, was $79.99
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition: Now $13.99, was $69.99
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition: Now $19.99, was $49.99
- Mortal Kombat XL: Now $8.99, was $29.99
- WWE 2K20: Now $19.99, was $79.99
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE Super Bundle: Now $17.02, was $113.49
- Project CARS 3: Now $23.99, was $79.99
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Standard Edition: Now $12.49, was $49.99
- Battlefield V: Now $6.23, was $51.99
- Far Cry® Primal – Digital Apex Edition: Now $16.49, was $49.99
The Hot deals sale is set to end on September 2nd. Find all hot deals here.
Source: PlayStation Store
Comments