Photoshop on iPad gets better, Photoshop on desktop gets 5,000 skies

This year, ahead of the Adobe Live presentations, the company has shown off some new features coming to both the desktop and iPad versions of Photoshop.
The first major update coming to iPad is the full-strength healing brush. This allows you to highlight a section of your image, and then Adobe AI will analyze it in an attempt to replace whatever you’re trying to cover up with a natural-looking scene.
The creative company is also bringing the Magic Wand tool that uses AI to detect items in your image to make selecting them easier. Outside of these two exciting features, which really does help bring Photoshop on iPad close in feature parity to Photoshop on desktop, the company has also added a feature that allows you to show off your creations on a big screen via USB-C connection.
On desktop, some all-new features should make editing even easier. The most prominent of these is a new feature and asset library of high-quality sky pictures. This means that no matter what picture you load in Photoshop, you should be able to make the sky pop.
To use Sky Replacement, first select the layer you’re working on, then click ‘Edit’ from the top menu bar and choose Sky Replacement.
Another update that’s sure to make package designers happy is warp transformation controls. This means you can very easily lay square images onto round objects.
You can read more about all the smaller updates on Adobe’s website.
Source: Adobe
