Samsung’s Z Fold 3 uses new Eco 2 OLED saving battery life

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 has one of the best foldable displays I’ve ever used and that’s likely due to a new Eco 2 OLED.
Samsung Display announced that its Z Fold 3 features the new Eco 2 OLED Display, which offers several benefits.
Firstly, the Eco 2 OLED gets rid of the need for the plastic polarizing layer that was on the Z Fold 2. While this layer is used to reflect light, it reduces the transmittance rate of light by 50 percent, according to Samsung Display.
The new Eco 2 OLED screen also has what Samsung calls its own “innovative pixel structure.” This structure improves the transmittance rate by 33 percent and, at the same time, improves the device’s battery life by 25 percent compared to a normal OLED screen.
Additionally, the Eco 2 OLED layer improves the performance of the 4-megapixel Under Display Camera. Without the polarizing layer, the UDC gets more access to light.
Lastly, the Eco 2 OLED cuts down on plastic use thanks to the removal of the plastic polarizing layer.
I’ve spent a bit of time with the Z Fold 3, and while I can’t claim whether the Eco 2 OLED helps with battery or the UDC, I can confident say that it feels a lot better to the touch than what was available on the Z Fold 2.
Source: Samsung Display
