Netflix reveals Avatar: The Last Airbender live adaptation main cast

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender is still on its way, and now the streaming giant has revealed additional detail about the upcoming series.
The TV show will feature Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, and Dallas Liu as Zuko.
Avatar: The Last Airbender’s live adaptation was announced back in 2018, but the original showrunners and creators of the iconic cartoon series, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, stepped away from the project. The series’ creators had creative differences with Netflix and stated that the version of the series will end up on screen isn’t what they intended.
“VFX technology has advanced to the point where a live-action version can not only faithfully translate what had been done in animation — it can bring a rich new visual dimension to a fantastic world. We’ll be able to see bending in a real and visceral way we’ve never seen before,” said Albert Kim (Nikita and Sleepy Hollow), the current showrunner, in a recent Netflix blog post.
Kim also said he hopes to attract a new generation of fans and offer a benchmark in representation.
“This was a chance to showcase Asian and Indigenous characters as living, breathing people. Not just in a cartoon, but in a world that truly exists, very similar to the one we live in,” said Kim.
It’s unclear when the series will officially launch, however. It’s worth noting that this series is not connected to the original programming that will be part of Avatar Studios on Paramount+.
