PREVIOUS|
News

Eastlink is now offering ‘Rollover Data’ plans

Rollover Data lets subscribers carry unused data forward to the next month

Aug 10, 2021

10:58 AM EDT

0 comments

East coast Canadian carrier Eastlink is now offering ‘Rollover Data’ plans.

For those who are unaware, Rollover Data lets subscribers with unused data at the end of the month automatically carry it over to the next month.

With Eastlink, customers choose either 10GB for $50, 12GB for $60 ,aor15GB for $75 per month. At the end of the month, all extra data will rollover to the next month. Eastlink says it will use your rollover data before your standard data allotment.

These plans offer unlimited nationwide minutes, unlimited text, picture and video messaging, as well as voicemail, call display, conference calling and call waiting.

Moreover, users will be able to share this data with their families for an additional $40 per line.

Related Articles

Resources

Jul 9, 2021

12:05 PM EDT

How to watch Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

News

Jun 17, 2021

8:04 PM EDT

Eastlink to run special day of programming to honour National Indigenous Peoples Day

News

Jul 21, 2021

11:20 AM EDT

Eastlink launches four new ‘Rollover Data’ plans

News

Oct 24, 2018

11:26 AM EDT

Vidéotron’s Fizz Mobile may offer users ‘rollover’ data

Comments