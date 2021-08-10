East coast Canadian carrier Eastlink is now offering ‘Rollover Data’ plans.
For those who are unaware, Rollover Data lets subscribers with unused data at the end of the month automatically carry it over to the next month.
With Eastlink, customers choose either 10GB for $50, 12GB for $60 ,aor15GB for $75 per month. At the end of the month, all extra data will rollover to the next month. Eastlink says it will use your rollover data before your standard data allotment.
These plans offer unlimited nationwide minutes, unlimited text, picture and video messaging, as well as voicemail, call display, conference calling and call waiting.
Moreover, users will be able to share this data with their families for an additional $40 per line.
