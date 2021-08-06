Humble Bundle is offering a variety of Nintendo Switch games for sale

Humble Bundle is offering a number of games for the Nintendo Switch at a discounted price.
Games like Fire Emblem Warriors, Splatoon 2, Super Mario Party, Mario Tennis Aces and more are on sale.
Here are some of the games on sale.
- Super Mario Party: $55.99 — 30 percent off
- Splatoon 2: $55.99 — 30 percent off
- Fire Emblem Warriors: $55.99 — 30 percent off
- Mario Tennis Aces: $55.99 — 30 percent off
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition: $55.99 — 30 percent off
- Stardew Valley: $10.99 — 35 percent off
- The Jackbox Party Pack: 23.85 — 36 percent off
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition: $44.08 — 30 percent off
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition: $6.73 — 75 percent off
For more games on sale check out Humble Bundle’s website.
Source: Humble Bundle
