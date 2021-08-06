Best Buy’s ‘Top Deals’ discounts TVs, laptops, PCs and more

Best Buy’s Top Deals for the week include discounts on the LG NanoCell 86-inch 4K TV, MSI GP76 Leopard 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop, Apple AirPods, Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagon Light Panels and more.
Check out some notable mentions below:
TVs
- Insignia 43-inch 1080p HD LED TV — Sale price: $279.99, original price: $299.99
- Sony BRAVIA XR 65-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED Google Smart TV — Sale price: $2,999.99, original price: $3,299.99
- LG 55-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED webOS Smart TV — Sale price: $1,999.99, original price: $2,399.99
- Samsung The Frame 43-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV 2021 — Sale price: $1,199.99, original price: $1,399.99
- LG NanoCell 86-inch 4K UHD HDR LED webOS Smart TV 2021 — Sale price: $2,999.99, original price: $3,299.99
Home audio
- JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker — Sale price: $169.99, original price: $239.99
- Sony HT-S350 320-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer — Sale price: $299.99, original price: $399.99
- LG SN6Y 420-Watt 3.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer — Sale price: $299.99, original price: $349.99
- Sony HT-Z9F 400-Watt 3.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer — Sale price: $899.99, original price: $999.99
- Samsung HW-Q900A 406-Watt 7.1.2 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer — Sale price: $1,399.99, original price: $1,699.99
Laptops
- Acer 11.6-inch Chromebook – Silver (Intel Celeron N4000/64GB eMMC/4GB RAM/Chrome OS) — Sale price: $199.99, original price: $349.99
- Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6-inch Laptop – Sand (Intel Pentium 7505/256GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 10) — Sale price: $499.99, original price: $599.99
- ASUS C523 15.6-inch Chromebook – Silver (Intel Celeron N3350/64GB eMMC/4GB RAM/Chrome OS) — Sale price: $249.99, original price: $399.99
- ASUS TUF Dash 15 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop – Eclipse Grey (Intel Core i7-11370H/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3060) — Sale price $1,499.99, original price: $1,599.99
- MSI GP76 Leopard 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i7-11800H/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3070) — Sale price: $2,149.99, original price $2,299.99
Desktops
- HP Pavilion Gaming PC (Intel Core i5-10400F/1TB HDD/256GB SSD/12GB RAM/GTX 1650 SUPER) — Sale price: $1,099.99, original price: $1,299.99
- HP OMEN 25L Gaming PC (Intel Core i7-11700F/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3060) — Sale price: $1,799.99, original price: $1,999.99
- Product Details HP All-in-One Desktop PC – Snow White (Intel Pentium Gold G6400T/1TB HDD/8GB RAM/Windows 10) — Sale price: $749.99, original price: $799.99
- ASUS Vivo AiO 24-inch All-in-One PC (AMD Athlon Silver 3050U/1TB HDD/8GB RAM/Windows 10) — Sale price: $629.99, original price: $699.99
- Acer Predator Orion 3000 Gaming PC (Intel Ci7-10700/2TB HDD/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/NVIDIA RTX 2070 Super) — Sale price: $2,249.99, original price: $2,299.99
Monitors
- Samsung 27-inch FHD 60Hz 4ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor — Sale price: $189.99, original price: $249.99
- BenQ 32-inch WQHD 144Hz Frameless Curved Gaming Monitor with DisplayHDR 400 and Freesync 2 — Sale price: $429.99, original price: $799.99
- LG UltraGear 27-inch FHD 240Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED G-Sync Gaming Monitor — Sale price: $349.99, original price: $549.99
- AOC 27-inch FHD 165Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor — Sale price: $279.99, original price: $329.99
- Samsung Odyssey G7 27-inch WQHD 240Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED G-Sync Gaming Monitor — Sale price: $649.99, original price: $799.99
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7-inch 32GB Android Tablet with MediaTek MT8768T 8-Core Processor — Sale price: $189.99, original price: $209.99
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch 256GB with Wi-Fi (4th Generation) Open Box — Sale price: $1,049.99, original price: $1,329.99
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3-inch 256GB Windows 10 Tablet With 10th Gen Intel Core i7/16GB RAM — Sale price: $1,619.99, original price: $1,719.99
- Apple iPad Pro 11-inch 256GB with Wi-Fi (2nd Generation) with Glass Screen Protector — Sale price: $999.99, original price: $1,214.99
- Microsoft Surface Go 2 10.5-inch 128GB Windows 10 S Tablet With Intel Pentium Gold Processor: Sale price: $629.99, original price: $699.99
Headphones
- Bose SoundLink II Over-Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic White — Sale price: $189.99, original price: $269.99
- Bose SoundLink II Over-Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic Black — Sale price: $189.99, original price: $269.99
- Jabra Elite Active 65t In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones Red — Sale price: $99.99, original price: $139.99
- Jabra Elite Active 65t In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones Titanium Black — Sale price: $99.99, original price: $139.99
- Jabra Elite Active 65t In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones Copper Blue — Sale price: $99.99, original price: $139.99
- Apple AirPods In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones with Wireless Charging Case (2019) — Sale price: $219.98, original price: $229.98
Printers and scanners
- Canon PIXMA TS5320 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer — Sale price $129.99, original price: $139.99
- Epson EcoTank ET-2760 Wireless All-In-One Supertank Inkjet Printer — Available for $399.99
- Epson EcoTank ET-4760 Supertank Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer — Sale price: $569.99, original price: $629.99
- Epson ES-50 Portable Document Scanner — Sale price: $129.99, original price: $159.99
- Epson WorkForce WF-110 Wireless Inkjet Printer — Sale price: $229.99, original price: $299.99
Smart home
- Google Nest Cam WiFi Indoor IP Camera — Sale price: $129.99, original price: $179.99
- Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagon Light Panels – Smarter Kit – 7 Panels — Sale price: $229.99, original price: $279.99
- Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum — Sale price: $399.99, original price: $499.99
- Wi-Fi and Networking Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi Product Details NETGEAR Orbi 8-Stream Tri-Band AX4200 Whole Home Mesh WiFi 6 System (RBK753S-100CNS) – 3 Pack — Sale price: $649.99, original price: $799.99
- Google Nest Hub Smart Display with Google Assistant — Sale price: $74.97, original price: $99.97
- Ring Wired Wi-Fi Video Doorbell & Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart Speaker — Sale price: $94.99, original price: $149.99
Cameras
- Logitech C920S Pro 1080p HD Webcam — Sale price: $79.99, original price: $99.99
- Sony Cyber-shot ZV-1 Content Creator Vlogger 20.1MP 2.9x Optical Zoom Digital Camera Black — Sale price: $899.99, original price: $999.99.
- Sony Cyber-shot ZV-1 Content Creator Vlogger 20.1MP 2.9x Optical Zoom Digital Camera White — Sale price: $899.99, original price: $999.99
- Sony Alpha a7 II Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera with FE 28-70mm Lens Kit — Sale price: $1,599.99, original price: $1,999.99
- Canon PowerShot ELPH 190 IS WiFi 20.0MP 10x Optical Zoom Digital Camera — Sale price: $219.99, original price: $239.99
- Thinkware X700 Full HD 1080p Dash Cam & Rear Camera — Sale price: $229.99, original price: $289.99
Everything else
- Logitech MX Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Combo with Palm Rest — Sale price: $259.98, original price: $289.98
- Breville Bambino Espresso Machine — Brushed Stainless Steel — Sale price: $319.99, original price: $399.99
- Seagate One Touch 5TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive — Sale price: $119.99, original price: $184.99
- Insignia 30-inch Top Freezer Refrigerator; Dishwasher; Electric Range; Cookware Package — Sale price: $1,799.97, original price: $2,469.97
- Samsung 33-inch French Door Refrigerator; Air Fry Range; Dishwasher: 10-Piece Cookware Set — Sale price: $5,299.97, original price: $6,199.97
This week’s top deals are scheduled to end on August 12th. Check out all the deals here.
