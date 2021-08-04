Microsoft pauses its Windows 365 free trial as demand exceeds expectation

Microsoft has put a hold on free trials of its new Windows 365 service due to high demand to better serve paying customers.
With Windows 365, you can rent a cloud PC with various CPU, RAM, and storage options and then stream the platform through a web browser. This system works similarly to services like Stadia or XCloud by allowing users to tap into the processing power of a better PC in a server farm over the internet. This eliminates the need for a beefy PC or console at home.
In a recent tweet, Microsoft explained the reason behind halting the free service.
“Following significant demand, we have reached capacity for Windows 365 trials. Sign up to receive a notification when trials resume or buy today.” Scott Manchester, director of program management at Windows 365, furthered the statement by saying, “We have seen unbelievable response to #Windows365 and need to pause our free trial program while we provision additional capacity.”
Windows 365 is currently only available to businesses. There has clearly been more demand than Microsoft anticipated, as the company has run into capacity issues after only one day of free trials.
