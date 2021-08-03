Today is the last day you can post a Twitter Fleet

Twitter announced last month that it will be removing Fleets, its Instagram Story-like feature, from the microblogging platform on August 3rd.
Well, today is August 3rd, and you have a few hours left until you can post your last Twitter story.
Many major social networks have a vanishing content feature, so it made sense that Twitter would give it a shot as well, but after eight months, Twitter is finally pulling the plug on it.
if you see a Fleet no you didn't https://t.co/4rKI7f45PL
— Twitter (@Twitter) August 3, 2021
The company initially thought that Fleets would help people who were hesitant to post regular Tweets come out of their shell, but as it turned out, the platform’s most active users ended up using it the most to promote their own content instead.
During the time Fleets was accessible, Twitter released a slew of new features to it, such as the ability to add GIFs, stickers, changing the font colour, and more.
Fleets, like Instagram Stories, were displayed on the top of the Twitter feed in their own distinct section. Spaces, Twitter’s Clubhouse-style audio rooms, are likely to take that top spot on the app as fleets are phased out.
“We’re evolving what Twitter is, and trying bigger, bolder things to serve the public conversation. A number of these updates, like Fleets, are speculative and won’t work out. We’ll be rigorous, evaluate what works, and know when to move on and focus elsewhere,” said Iyla Brown, Twitter’s vice president of product, in a press statement.
“We’ll continue to build new ways to participate in conversations, listening to feedback and changing direction when there may be a better way to serve people using Twitter.”
Twitter says it will focus on creating other ways for people to talk about what’s happening and start conversations on the platform.
