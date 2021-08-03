Roku’s upcoming summer streaming sale takes $40 off the Roku Streambar

Roku has confirmed that it will offer a handful of deals on its devices starting this month.
From August 8th to August 20th, you can get the Roku Express 4K for $5 off. Currently, the Roku Express 4K costs $49.99 but during the mentioned dates, it will cost $44.99.
During the same dates, Roku will also slash the price of its Streambar by $40 to $149.99.
The second set of deals will run from September 1st to 10th and will see the Roku Express, which regularly sells for $39.99, drop to $34.99. Additionally, the Roku Express 4K and the Streambar will be again be discounted to $44.99 and $149.99, respectively.
The third set of deals will go live on September 15th and will discount the Roku Streaming Stick+ by $10, taking the price down to $59.99 from the original $69.99. The Roku Streaming Stick+ sale will end on September 24th.
