PREVIOUS|
Deals

Roku’s upcoming summer streaming sale takes $40 off the Roku Streambar

The deals will run from August 8th to September 24th on Roku’s website

Aug 3, 2021

8:06 PM EDT

0 comments

Roku has confirmed that it will offer a handful of deals on its devices starting this month.

From August 8th to August 20th, you can get the Roku Express 4K for $5 off. Currently, the Roku Express 4K costs $49.99 but during the mentioned dates, it will cost $44.99.

During the same dates, Roku will also slash the price of its Streambar by $40 to $149.99.

The second set of deals will run from September 1st to 10th and will see the Roku Express, which regularly sells for $39.99, drop to $34.99. Additionally, the Roku Express 4K and the Streambar will be again be discounted to $44.99 and $149.99, respectively.

The third set of deals will go live on September 15th and will discount the Roku Streaming Stick+ by $10, taking the price down to $59.99 from the original $69.99. The Roku Streaming Stick+ sale will end on September 24th.

Related Articles

News

Mar 19, 2021

2:41 PM EDT

The five best deals in Canadian tech this week

News

Aug 3, 2021

12:37 PM EDT

An Apple TV bug is causing rented and purchased movies to play without sound

News

Oct 17, 2017

12:49 PM EDT

New Roku Express streaming set-top box is now available in Canada

News

Sep 19, 2019

9:01 AM EDT

Roku launching new low-cost streaming sticks and Live TV in Canada

Comments