BlackBerry partners with University of Windsor on clean water monitoring solution

BlackBerry has unveiled a “first-of-its-kind” new clean water solution.
Built on the Waterloo-based tech company’s AtHoc event management platform, the autonomous solution will monitor water levels year-round to gather and process data.
It will also offer an early warning system to notify users of flood risk.
BlackBerry says it’s working with the University of Windsor to deploy this solution across Canada in areas where Indigenous Peoples are disproportionately affected by water-based issues.
The company says municipalities could save as much as $1,000,000 in operating expenses by using the solution. Additionally, the company promises that the solution will offer environmental, safety, health, and other benefits.
Image credit: Flickr — Kelvinkccheng
Comments