Bose noise-cancelling headphones join this week’s Top Deals at Best Buy Canada

Best Buy just released its latest weekly ‘Top Deals’ flyer, and it contains some great discounts on products from Bose, Google, Sony and Samsung.
Check out some of the best deals below:
Toshiba 32″ 720p HD LED Smart TV for $249.99 (save $50)
LG 55″ 4K UHD HDR OLED webOS Smart TV for $1,999 (save $400)
ASUS ROG Strix G10DK Gaming PC for $1,299.99 (save $200)
Acer 31.5″ FHD 165Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $269.99 (save $130)
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $329.99 (save $70)
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $199.99 (save $65)
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6″ Laptop for $399.99 (save $100)
Acer Aspire 5 15.6″ Laptop for $579.99 (save $120)
House of Marley No Bounds XL Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $89.99 (save $60)
Google Nest Cam WiFi Indoor IP Camera for $129.99 (save $50)
Garmin vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor for $169.99 (save $30)
Tineco Pure One S12 PRO EX Cordless Smart Stick Vacuum for $599.99 (save $100)
Google Nest Wifi 5 Router with 2 Points – 3 Pack for $379.99 (save $80)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ 32GB Android Tablet for $189.99 (save $20)
Sony HT-S350 320-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $299.99 (save $100)
JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam 250-Watt 5.0 Ch. Atmos 4K Dolby Vision Sound Bar for $399.99 (save $200)
Insignia Air Fryer – 3.2L/3.4QT for $69.99 (save $30)
Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm IS Lens Kit for $579.99 (save $20)
Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm Lens Kit for $549.99 (save $20)
