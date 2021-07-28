Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro available for an all-time low of $199.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy Canada currently has the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro listed for an all-time low price.
The truly wireless earbuds are currently available for $199.99, marking a $65 discount from its regular $264.99 price tag.
Each bud features an 11mm woofer and a 6.5mm tweeter that delivers a crisp sound with powerful bass and treble. The wireless earbuds also feature top-of-the-line active noise cancellation to cut out the background noise, allowing you to focus on the music.
Additionally, on-ear controls let you play music, skip tracks, answer phone calls, and more without having to reach for your phone. Further, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is IPX7 water-resistant, so you won’t have to worry about them becoming slightly wet.
The buds provide up to 5 hours of music or 4.5 hours of call time on a single charge when ANC is enabled. When paired with the charging case, the buds can provide up to 13 hours of additional listening time. If you’re running low on time, a quick five-minute charge can fuel up the buds to last almost an hour.
It’s worth noting that only the Phantom Violet and Phantom Silver colour variants are available for $199.99. However, the Phantom Black variant is on sale too, as it is listed for $219.99, $45 dollars less than the regular $264.99 price tag.
When reviewed at MobileSyrup, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro received a decent 7.5/10 rating. Read the review to learn more about the earbuds.
Follow the link to purchase the truly wireless earbuds from Best Buy Canada.
Source: Best Buy
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
