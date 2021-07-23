PREVIOUS|
Xbox’s Ultimate Game Sale discounts games up to 80 percent off

The sale includes games like NBA 2K21, Assassin's Creed Valhalla and more

Jul 23, 2021

11:07 AM EDT

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

The Xbox Store is offering a variety of titles at a discounted rate as part of its Ultimate Game Sale.

The sale offers games up to 80 percent off and includes games like NBA 2K21, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Sekiro and more.

Here’s the list below:

You can find all the games, here.

This sale is available until August 5th. This promotion is going alongside Xbox’s current Spotlight sales and publisher sales. 

