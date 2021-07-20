Xbox offering up to 90 percent off games from EA, Warner Bros. and more

Xbox is running concurrent ‘Deals with Gold’ and ‘Spotlight’ sales on its digital storefront, offering up to 90 percent off games from the likes of Warner Bros., Electronic Arts and more.
Notably, BioWare Edmonton’s Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is 25 percent off, just two months after its release. See below for some of the most notable deals:
- Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition — $31.49 (regularly $89.99) [Xbox Live Gold required]
- The Crew 2 Gold Edition — $23.99 (regularly $119.99)
- Dirt 5 Year One Edition — $31.94 (regularly $106.49)
- FIFA 21 Next Level Edition — $49.49 (regularly $89.99)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition — $14.99 (regularly $29.99)
- Hitman 2 — $11.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
The full list of deals can be found here. The sales end on July 27th.
Image credit: EA
