PREVIOUS
News

Xbox offering up to 90 percent off games from EA, Warner Bros. and more

Two months after release, Canadian-made Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is 25 percent off

Jul 20, 2021

7:04 PM EDT

0 comments

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Garrus

Xbox is running concurrent ‘Deals with Gold’ and ‘Spotlight’ sales on its digital storefront, offering up to 90 percent off games from the likes of Warner Bros., Electronic Arts and more.

Notably, BioWare Edmonton’s Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is 25 percent off, just two months after its release. See below for some of the most notable deals:

The full list of deals can be found here. The sales end on July 27th.

Image credit: EA

Related Articles

Resources

Jul 20, 2021

12:56 PM EDT

What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in late July 2021

Resources

Jul 6, 2021

12:27 PM EDT

What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in early July 2021

News

Apr 13, 2021

2:24 PM EDT

BioWare details Mass Effect: Legendary Edition’s extensive visual enhancements

Resources

Jul 20, 2021

3:34 PM EDT

How to watch 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Canada

Comments