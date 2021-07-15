Nvidia adds 13 new games to GeForce Now, takes title count over 1,000

Nvidia has just added 13 new titles to its GeForce Now cloud gaming service, taking the total number of games offered on the platform to over 1,000.
This is by far the largest number of games now supported by any cloud service.
For comparison, Amazon Luna (not available in Canada) has around 100 titles, Google Stadia offers approximately 180, Xbox Cloud Gaming with Game Pass supports about 270 titles, and PlayStation Now has “700+” games available to stream on its cloud service.
The new games added to Nvidia’s cloud game streaming service are as follows:
- The Immortal Mayor (day-and-date release on Steam, July 15)
- Lost at Sea (day-and-date release on Steam, July 15)
- Obduction (Free on Epic Games Store until July 22)
- Alchemist Adventure (Steam)
- Retro Machina (Steam)
- Space Colony: Steam Edition (Steam)
- Tained Grail: Conquest (Steam)
- Unity of Command II (Steam)
- Warframe (Digital Extremes)
- Wildermyth (Steam)
- X3: Albion Prelude (Steam)
- Ys: Memories of Celceta (Steam)
- Ys Origin (Steam)
Nvidia’s cloud gaming service offers two membership options. The first is the free route that will give you standard access to the platform with a one-hour gaming limit per session. Once the hour passes, you can requeue to get another hour of free gaming in, but you might have to wait in a queue.
Nvidia also offers a paid membership option that gives you priority access to gaming servers without any session length limit. This subscription will cost you $12.99/month or $129.99/year.
Learn more about Nvidia GeForce and its subscription options here.
