Toronto ranked fourth best tech-talent market in North America: report

Toronto has been ranked the fourth best tech-talent market in North America in CBRE’s tech talent scorecard ranking.
Each year, CBRE launches its Scoring Tech Talent report. This year, Toronto came in fourth place with a score of 64.78.
The San Francisco Bay Area came in first place with a score of 86.40. Seattle followed in second place with a score of 73.16 and Washington, D.C. rounded out the top three with a score of 65.60.
CBRE outlines that Toronto added 81,200 new tech jobs over the past five years and issued 26,338 tech degrees.
The report notes that “major gateway markets such as New York Metro, Toronto and the San Francisco Bay Area dominate overall tech talent growth because of their size.”
As for other Canadian cities on the top 50 list, Ottawa came in tenth place with a score of 57.34. Vancouver followed in 11th place with a score of 57. Montreal came in 16th place with a score of 55.
Further, the Waterloo region came in 21st place with a score of 47.88 and Calgary came in 28th place with 42.68. Quebec City came in 34th place with 37.02 and Edmonton came in 38th place with a score of 33.64.
Two Canadian cities also made an appearance in CBRE’s scoring of the next up and coming cities in North America.
Halifax was ranked seventh, as the city has seen a 24 percent increase in total tech growth over the past five years. The ranking notes that total tech employment in the city for 2020 was 14,700.
London came in tenth place after seeing a 67 percent increase in total tech growth over the past five years. The city’s total tech employment for 2020 was 13,500.
Image credit: Warren Wong (Unsplash)
