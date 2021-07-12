PREVIOUS|
Deals

You can get a 100Mbps home internet plan from Virgin for $55/month

Deals on 25Mbps and 50Mbps plans are also available

Jul 12, 2021

11:54 AM EDT

0 comments

Virgin Mobile is currently offering up to $25 in monthly credits on its home internet plans, which means you can get 100Mbps download speeds for just $55 per month.

The Bell flanker brand is giving the credits with all three of its home internet packages. It’s worth noting that the three plans each offer 10Mbps upload speed, with the bill credit applying for 12 months. The discounts vary, but you can view them all below:

  • 25Mbps download, unlimited usage — $45 per month ($60 plan with $15 credit for 12 months)
  • 50 Mbps download, unlimited usage — $45 per month ($70 plan with $25 credit for 12 months)
  • 100 Mbps download, unlimited usage — $55 per month ($80 plan with $25 credit for 12 months)

You can access the offer online or by calling Virgin Mobile. For the former, you’ll have to enter a deal-specific promo code. Check out the codes below:

  • 25Mbps plan: ONTARIO20
  • 50Mbps plan: ONTARIO30
  • 100Mbps plan: ONTARIO35

To learn more or to claim the offer, click here.

Related Articles

Deals

Jul 9, 2021

3:18 PM EDT

Best Buy’s ‘Summersentials’ sale offers huge discounts on several electronics

Deals

Mar 23, 2021

3:24 PM EDT

Virgin Mobile offering up to $40 bill credit for 12 months on home internet plans

Deals

Jul 7, 2021

12:46 PM EDT

Alienware’s 27-inch 240Hz gaming monitor is $210 off at Best Buy

News

Aug 7, 2018

3:39 PM EDT

Bell MTS offering $100 bill credit to Rogers and Fido customers

Comments