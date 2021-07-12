You can get a 100Mbps home internet plan from Virgin for $55/month

Virgin Mobile is currently offering up to $25 in monthly credits on its home internet plans, which means you can get 100Mbps download speeds for just $55 per month.
The Bell flanker brand is giving the credits with all three of its home internet packages. It’s worth noting that the three plans each offer 10Mbps upload speed, with the bill credit applying for 12 months. The discounts vary, but you can view them all below:
- 25Mbps download, unlimited usage — $45 per month ($60 plan with $15 credit for 12 months)
- 50 Mbps download, unlimited usage — $45 per month ($70 plan with $25 credit for 12 months)
- 100 Mbps download, unlimited usage — $55 per month ($80 plan with $25 credit for 12 months)
You can access the offer online or by calling Virgin Mobile. For the former, you’ll have to enter a deal-specific promo code. Check out the codes below:
- 25Mbps plan: ONTARIO20
- 50Mbps plan: ONTARIO30
- 100Mbps plan: ONTARIO35
To learn more or to claim the offer, click here.
Comments