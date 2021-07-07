Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8+ have reached ‘end of life’ status

If you’re still rocking a Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+, it might be time to swap out your handset for a new one.
The South Korean company has officially ended support for the S8 and S8+. However, if you’re using the S8 Active, you’re in the clear and will still receive biannual updates.
Without any updates, S8 or S8+ owners won’t receive any security patches, which is dangerous and puts your device at risk against online threats, especially if you’re using it for online banking or shopping.
Samsung originally launched the S8 in 2017, so if you’ve been using it since then, you’re definitely a trooper.
Alongside the S8 series, the A10, A20, the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 and the Tab A with S pen are all moving from quarterly updates to biannual updates.
Source: Samsung Via: Android Police
