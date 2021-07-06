Zack Snyder to direct Star Wars-inspired sci-fi epic ‘Rebel Moon’ for Netflix

Famed Hollywood director Zack Snyder has officially set his next film at Netflix.
The film will be a sci-fi fantasy epic titled Rebel Moon that Snyder will co-write, produce and direct.
Snyder is co-writing the script with Shay Hatten, who co-wrote his 2021 hit Netflix zombie film Army of the Dead, and Kurt Johnstad, the co-writer of Snyder’s 2006 adaptation of 300.
Per The Hollywood Reporter, Rebel Moon follows a mysterious young woman from a space colony as she seeks out warriors from neighbouring planets to help fight back against a tyrant and his armies.
In a statement to THR, Snyder says the film draws from his love of Star Wars and the Akira Kurosawa samurai films which inspired George Lucas’ space opera. In fact, THR noted that Snyder once pitched a version of Rebel Moon to Lucasfilm as a “mature take” on Star Wars, but this “didn’t move beyond any meaningful conversations” after Disney acquired the property in 2012.
2021 has been a big year for Snyder. In March, the filmmaker was finally able to show the world Zack Snyder’s Justice League, his four-four cut of the DC superhero team-up flick that first released theatrically in a heavily reshot and pared-down form in November 2017.
Two months later, Snyder’s Army of the Dead — his first return to the zombie genre since his 2004 directorial debut, Dawn of the Dead — released to major viewership on Netflix. Snyder has also been working with the streamer on two prequels: a live-action film titled Army of Thieves coming later this year, and an undated anime series featuring several of the original film’s cast, including Dave Bautista.
Snyder told THR he hopes Rebel Moon will similarly lead to its own franchise. Rebel Moon is planned to begin production in early 2022.
