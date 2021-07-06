Atari shifting focus to ‘premium’ PC and console titles over mobile

Atari has confirmed that it’s stepping away from mobile games to focus on PC and console titles.

According to the company, the goal now is to produce “a strong pipeline of premium games” for console and PC platforms.

The announcement comes just a few weeks after the launch of the Atari VCS, a retro-inspired console-PC hybrid. The system is intended to leverage Atari’s legacy of classic franchises — which includes the likes of Pong, Asteroids and Centipede — to capture a nostalgic niche in the market.

However, reviews for the VCS have been rather negative so far, and the device, in general, doesn’t seem to have garnered much buzz amid the popularity of the PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X and S and Nintendo Switch.

Atari’s shift from mobile means several existing titles, such as Roller Coaster Tycoon Stories, Crystal Castles and Castles & Catapults, will be affected. The company says it plans to look into selling off or shutting down several of them, although the specific fates of each title remain to be seen.

