News

PlayStation confirms next State of Play will be held on July 8

About one-third of the show will be focused on Deathloop

Jul 6, 2021

11:40 AM EDT

Deathloop

PlayStation has announced a new ‘State of Play’ presentation will be held on July 8th at 2pm PT/5pm ET.

Running for about 30 minutes, the stream will focus on a nine-minute “extended gameplay sequence” from Arkane Studio’s first-person shooter, Deathloop. Additionally, PlayStation says the State of Play will offer “updates on some exciting indie and third-party titles.”

However, the publisher stresses that the State of Play will not feature Horizon Forbidden West, the untitled God of War sequel or the next-gen PlayStation VR headset. Given that disclaimer, it would appear that PlayStation is looking to temper expectations about what might pop up at the show.

That said, the company notes that fans should “stay tuned throughout the summer” for “more updates soon,” so it seems that additional State of Play presentations and/or other games showcases are planned for the next few months.

In the meantime, though, you’ll be able to stream the July 8th State of Play on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

Image credit: Bethesda

Source: PlayStation

