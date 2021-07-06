Avatar: The Last Airbender creators have plans to expand universe

The Avatar: The Last Airbender universe is set to expand, according to series creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko.
The two creators spoke on the Braving] the Elements podcast and told the hosts that they currently have a “very ambitious, multi-tiered” plan that will look into the “rich, largely untapped history and future in the Avatar world.”
DiMartino joked that there are possibly decades of stories to be told. “We have all the ideas and ideally, we’re going to get to, over the years, explore all of them and get to make them, but it’ll take some time. If we make all this stuff, you guys will just be podcasting for about the next 20 years or so,” DiMartino said.
This is not including the Netflix Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action adaptation, which DiMartino and Konietzko departed last August to found Avatar Studios.
In February, Nickelodeon launched Avatar Studios to create new Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra content. The studio will put its content on Paramount+ as well as Nickelodeon’s own digital platforms, third-party services and in theatres.
The first project from Avatar Studios will be an animated theatrical film set to begin production this year, which is unrelated to what was supposed to be hitting Netflix.
It seems like DiMartino and Konietzko have Star Wars or Marvel Cinematic Universe-sized plans for this hit series.
