Pixel remasters of Final Fantasy I, II and III will launch on July 28th

At this year’s E3, Square Enix revealed that Final Fantasy I, II and III are getting a pixel remaster. Now, the publisher has revealed that the updated titles are ready and will come out on July 28th for PC users via Steam. A day later — On July 29th, the remastered titles will be available to download for Android and iOS devices.
The games can now be pre-ordered via steam, either separately for $15.99 to $23.99 or as part of a bundle including all six Final Fantasy titles for $99.78. People who pre-order the bundle will also receive 18 soundtracks and 12 wallpapers from all six instalments of the franchise.
According to Square Enix’s press release, the remastered titles will have “quality-of-life upgrades while staying faithful to the retro design.” Some upgrades include:
Redrawn 2D pixel character and background graphics, featuring iconic FINAL FANTASY character pixel designs created by Kazuko Shibuya, the original artist and current collaborator
Beautifully rearranged soundtracks, overseen by original composer Nobuo Uematsu
Improved gameplay, including controller and touch controls, modernized UI, auto-battle options, and more
Dive into the world of the game with supplemental extras like the bestiary, illustration gallery, music player, and the ability to save at any time
You might be thinking, what about the other three instalments? Final Fantasy IV, V and VI are also getting a pixel remake, though their release date has not been confirmed yet. According to Square Enix, if you purchase the bundle (mentioned above), you’ll only get the first three installments of the title, along with the soundtracks and wallpapers. The latter three installments will be offered to you free of cost at a later date, when the titles have received their pixel remake.
Image credit: Square Enix
Source: Square Enix
