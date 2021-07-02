We already know that once Windows 11 releases, it’ll have deep integration with Android Apps and will run phone applications on the OS, but what about the other way round? A student developer has found a way to make Windows 11 run on a Windows smartphone.
Gustave Monce, a developer and engineering student was able to assemble an ARM build of Windows 11 using UUP (Unified Update Platform) images and successfully install the new operating system on a Microsoft Lumia 950 XL.
The Start Menu works, the new taskbar runs as it would on a PC, animations are intact, though a little laggy, and Windows 11 adapts nicely to the smaller 5.7-inch screen, as seen in the video above.
Monce was also successful in enabling cellular connectivity in the build by manually importing drivers from Windows 10 Mobile and Windows 10 on ARM, bringing calling and messaging to the desktop operating system.
While what Monce has done is impressive, I don’t see it having any real-world use. However, it does demonstrate that the six-year-old Lumia 950XL is still capable of running modern operating systems.
Image credit: @gus33000
Source: @gus33000
Comments