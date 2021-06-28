Lenovo unveils new tablets, smart clock at MWC 2021

Lenovo has revealed several new tablets and a smart clock at this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC).
Firstly, there’s the Yoga Tab 13, which has been designed specifically with entertainment in mind by offering up to 12 hours of streaming time on a 13-inch 2K LTPS (Low Temperature Poly- Silicon) display. It’s also got the 870 Mobile Platform which delivers powerful graphics and 8GB LPDDR5 of memory. Alternatively, Lenovo will offer the smaller Tab 11 that’s intended to be a lower-cost alternative.
Also offering up to 12 hours of streaming is the dual-tone Tab P11 Plus that features an octa-core CPU and flagship G90T chipset for enhanced gaming.
Further, Lenovo is introducing the third generation of its revitalized mainstream Android slates, the new Lenovo Tab M7, and the larger Lenovo Tab M8.
Finally, Lenovo has announced the new Smart Clock 2 which features a four-inch colour touchscreen, optional wireless phone charger and more.
See below for a breakdown of the pricing and release timing per device:
- Yoga Tab 13 tablet — starts at $679.99 USD (about $835 CAD), expected to be available in July 2021
- Yoga Tab 11 tablet starts at $319.99 USD (about $392 CAD), expected to be available in August 2021
- Lenovo Tab P11 Plus tablet starts at $259.99 USD (about $320 CAD), expected to be available in August 2021
- Lenovo Tab M7 (3rd Gen) starts at $109.99 USD (about $134 CAD), expected to be available in July 2021
- Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd Gen), expected to be available in select markets later this year
- Lenovo Smart Clock 2 with Google Assistant & wireless charging dock starts at $89.99 USD (about $111 CAD), expected to be available September 2021
Note that Canadian pricing will come at a later date. You can read more on the new Lenovo products here.
Earlier this month, Lenovo also unveiled a new lineup of laptops — read more on those here.
