Zoom to launch new Progressive Web App for Chromebooks on June 29

Zoom has announced that it is releasing a new Progressive Web App (PWA) for Chromebooks on June 29th.
“We’re excited to announce we’re launching a new Zoom progressive web application (PWA) for Chrome OS. This will improve the Zoom experience for Chromebook users, and give them access to even more Zoom features on Chrome OS devices,” the company said in a blog post.
Zoom says the PWA will offer Chromebook users an improved experience with the platform. It says the new PWA will offer “much of the same” features as the Windows and Mac apps.
For instance, it’ll include Gallery View, self-select Breakout Rooms and live transcription. It will also include a new background masking feature for privacy along with raised hand and meeting reactions.
“We’ll also be introducing a wide range of new features releasing over the next 3-6 months that will further accelerate what Zoom can do on Chrome and web,” the company outlined.
Zoom notes that the new PWA will be downloadable from the Google Play Store and will appear as an app on users’ Chrome OS devices. It’s worth noting that the new PWA requires the most recent Chrome browser.
Source: Zoom
Comments