Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 will ‘definitely’ support the S-Pen, says credible leaker

The phone will also feature One UI 3.1.1

Jun 24, 2021

1:11 PM EDT

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 is reportedly a couple of months away, but we’re learning a bit more about the upcoming device.

Firstly, a tweet from well-known leaker Evan Blass indicates that the phone will “definitely” be S-Pen compatible. We’ve heard previous leaks indicating that the Z Fold 3 will be S-Pen compatible, but that’s also a similar rumour that we’ve heard about the Z Fold 2.

However, now that we’ve heard from Blass himself about this feature, it seems a lot more credible and definite.

Ice Universe also leaked a bit about the Z Fold 3. The well-known Samsung leaker indicated that the Z Fold 3 will feature One UI 3.1.1. One UI 3.1 is already out and launched alongside the S21 series, so it’s likely the Z Fold 3 will be very similar.

The leaker says that One UI 4.0 will go into testing next month with the One UI 4.0 series. This means that we likely won’t see it on our devices in Canada until December.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 can show up anytime between August to October, but it seems like the phone will likely show up later than sooner.

Source: Evan Blass, Ice Universe

