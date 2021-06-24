PREVIOUS
2022 iPhones might feature an under-display fingerprint sensor

The devices are also expected to come with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera

Jun 24, 2021

1:43 PM EDT

Ming-Chi Kuo, a credible Apple analyst, issued an investor note yesterday with some exciting predictions for the 2022 iPhones.

If the reports are to be believed, Apple could be releasing a cheaper 6.7-inch variant with “the lowest price ever for a large (6.7″) iPhone.”

According to the report, Apple is aiming to release four new phones: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The report suggests that the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro will feature a 6.1-inch screen, whereas, the iPhone 14 Max and 14 Pro Max will have a 6.7-inch display.

Kuo also stated that the 2022 iPhone models may include under-display fingerprint sensors as well as a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

The report also indicates that there will be no Mini variant for the i14 series, which is expected, considering the underwhelming response that the iPhone 12 mini received, though, we still might see an iPhone 13 mini release later this fall.

Kuo believes the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max could cost under $900 ($1,109 CAD,) making it the cheapest 6.7-inch iPhone ever.

In other future iPhone news, a new 5G-capable iPhone SE reportedly on track for the 2022 release.

Via: 9to5Mac

