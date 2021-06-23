You can now use Stadia on Android TV and Google TV

Stadia, Google’s game streaming service, is now available on Android TV and Google TV devices, including Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Hisense, Philips, and Xiaomi and Onn.
Stadia for Android TV can be downloaded from the Play Store. All you need to do is log in to your Stadia account and the app will walk you through the rest.
Here are some new places where you can now use Stadia, starting today:
📺 On Chromecast with Google TV
📱 On officially supported Android TV OS devices
👀 You can also opt into experimental access for unsupported devices.
Check it out, and report back! pic.twitter.com/9AC6VDnEb6
— Stadia (@GoogleStadia) June 23, 2021
Check below for a list of supported devices where you can now enjoy Stadia’s game offerings:
- Chromecast with Google TV
- Hisense Android Smart TVs (U7G, U8G, U9G)
- Nvidia Shield TV
- Nvidia Shield TV Pro
- Onn FHD Streaming Stick and UHD Streaming Device
- Philips 8215, 8505, and OLED 935/805 Series Android TVs
- Xiaomi MIBOX3 and MIBOX4
Additionally, Stadia aims to offer its services on multiple other devices that are not mentioned in the list above. Users with an Android TV that is not on the list can opt into an experimental feature to get access to Stadia. All you need to do is download the app from the Play Store, launch it and press ‘Continue’ when the app asks you to opt-in.
You can enjoy the experience with the Stadia controller or any other compatible controller, including the DualShock 4, Xbox One controller, Xbox 360 controller and more.
A membership to Stadia Pro will set you back $11.99 CAD per month and includes up to 4K/60fps streaming and a number of free games every month. However, Stadia Pro is not required, as games can be purchased individually and streamed at up to 1080p/60fps. A free one-month trial is also available.
To learn more or to subscribe, click here.
Source: Stadia
Comments