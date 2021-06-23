Samsung’s rumoured Galaxy Watch Active 4 leaks in new renders

Renders of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch Active 4 have appeared, giving us a brief look at the rumoured smartwatch’s potential design.
The renders, first shared by @OnLeaks in collaboration with GizNext, showcase a look strikingly similar to previous versions of Samsung’s wearable line.
Additionally, the renders reveal that the smartwatch features corners and a flattened design with more straight edges than in previous versions of the wearable.
The report indicates that the smartwatch will only release in a 44mm size, ditching the smaller variant that has been available in the past.
And here comes your very first look at #Samsung’s upcoming new #GalaxyWatchActive4 (gorgeous 5K renders + sizes + color options)!
On behalf of new Partner @GizNext -> https://t.co/vedhEl4cUO pic.twitter.com/Q6fb4uWLT8
— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) June 23, 2021
Moreover, the report states that the Watch Active 4’s main chassis will be made of aluminum with a flat 2.5D glass display and minor changes to its button layout.
The leak suggests that the watch will release in four different colour variants, including black, silver, green and gold, that include matching straps.
It’s possible we’ll learn more about the Watch Active 4 on June 28th at Samsung’s Galaxy MWC Virtual Event.
Image Credit: GizNext
