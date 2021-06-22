Google celebrates World Music Day with new interactive experiences

For World Music Day, also known as ‘Fête de la musique,’ Google’s Arts & Culture lab created two new experiments, ‘Paint with Music’ and ‘Assisted Melody,’ to offer an easy and fun way to get creative with sound.
Paint with Music is an interactive experience that connects painting with musical composition. This means that it uses machine learning to turn a paintbrush into a musical instrument and translates brush strokes into musical notes of the instrument of your choice.
On the other hand, Assisted Melody is an experiment that helps users compose their own tune on a virtual sheet of music and with a button click, you can sound like Bach. Assisted Melody lets users compose their own classical music and choose between maestros Mozart and Beethoven.
You can also check some fun facts about different music maestros and learn more about music-themed stories and online exhibitions.
Source: Google
