TikTok adds Jump links to give users more info about what they’re viewing

TikTok has introduced TikTok Jump, a new way for short video creators to share engaging and informative content on the platform.
According to TikTok’s news release, Jump allows creators to add links to mini-programs and services to their videos. These links will allow viewers to explore recipes, take quizzes and find valuable learning tools, which TikTok says will create “more dynamic and practical experiences for our community.”
For example, a creator can make a video about their favourite recipe and add a Jump that, when clicked, will take the viewer to a dedicated website like Whisk that gives them more information about the recipe, including ingredients needed, steps to follow, cooking time and more.
“We are thrilled to be a leading partner in TikTok Jump,” said Nick Holzherr, head of Whisk, in a press statement. “Since initiating a limited Beta earlier this year, TikTok and Whisk have helped alleviate a long-standing problem that recipe creators face: how to allow TikTok users to view and save full recipe content. Not only are TikTok creators using Whisk to add recipes previously published online; they’re also sharing unique TikTok recipes that don’t exist anywhere else.”
Additionally, the video can also be about a less-known fact, and alongside it, the creator can add a Jump link to a Wikipedia page for a full explanation.
In addition to Wikipedia, TikTok is collaborating with Whisk, Breathwrk, Quizlet, StatMuse, and Tabelog, all of which launched their Jump betas earlier this year. They will be followed by other Jump providers such as BuzzFeed, Jumprope, IRL, and WATCHA.
“Through TikTok Jump, we’re excited to make the in-app experience more dynamic and engaging than ever,” reads the news release.
TikTok Jump links are available to embed in videos now. Learn more about the new feature here.
Image credits: TikTok
Source: TikTok
