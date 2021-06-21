You can now play Super Mario World on modern display resolution

An SNES hacker is developing widescreen support for Super Mario World that will take the 4:3 aspect ratio title and convert it to a resolution that works well with today’s modern displays.
While multiple emulators allow you to play retro games on modern displays, they come with visual issues like black bars on the sides and stretched gameplay. That is why Vitor Vilela, an SNES ROM hacker, is developing a mod for the 1990 game that allows it to run widescreen resolutions like 16:9, 16:10, 2:1 and 21:9.
NEW RELEASE: Super Mario World Widescreen (SNES) is now available for download! Explore the new expanded adventure, natively enhanced to work with modern screens. The true 2021 gaming experience mixed with the wonderful 1990 gaming golden age!
Download: https://t.co/UugJXT4Fvh pic.twitter.com/BDTMIECQhP
— Vitor Vilela (@HackerVilela) June 18, 2021
To bring the idea to fruition, Vilela increased the horizontal resolution by 96 pixels, from 256×224 to 352×224. However, despite the increased resolution, the SNES’s 8:7 pixel aspect ratio stays consistent and “the screen you will see is like how would you see on a real TV screen connected to the SNES.”
You can find instructions on how to make Super Mario World work on modern displays here. However, it’s worth noting that you’ll need a patched ROM for the procedure to work, which Vilela hasn’t provided. This is because Nintendo has a history of going after people that redistribute its games’ ROMs.
Vilela and his team have optimized games like Contra III, Gradius III, Super Castlevania IV and more for modern displays.
Image credits: VitorVilela7
Sourcr: VitorVilela7
