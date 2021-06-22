Feds announce funding to support small businesses via digital content and more

The federal government has announced a $33 million investment to help small businesses via digital content and more.
The funding will be provided through provincial and territorial chambers of commerce to promote local businesses. Chambers may then solicit applications from local organizations or have open calls for proposals that demonstrate benefits to the business community.
Examples of such proposals include shop-local branding and digital content. It also includes promotions of online shopping, curbside pick-up and delivery.
Further, the government notes that this includes marketing materials such as videos, social media visuals and ads that encourage consumers to buy from local businesses.
“Small businesses are the backbone of the economy and the heart of our communities and will be critical to our recovery from the COVID-19 recession,” said Small Business Minister Mary Ng in a news release.
“As our economy begins to safely reopen, Shop Local investments will encourage Canadians to support their local small businesses, helping them recover quicker.”
Source: ISED
