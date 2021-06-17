Google’s Nest smart home devices, speakers and Fitbit wearables are now on sale

Google’s Nest brand is running a sale on a variety of smart home devices. Additionally, the tech giant has some of its other products on sale, including the Fitbit Versa 3 and Nest Hub Max.
Below are some of the products available in the Google Store at their discounted prices:
- Nest Hello Doorbell: now $239, was $299 — available until July 8th
- Nest Thermostat: now $150, was $179.99 — available until July 8th
- Nest Learning Thermostat: now $279, was $329 — available until July 8th
- Nest Audio: now $94.99, was $129.99 — available until June 24th
- Nest Hub Max: now $249, was $299 — available until June 20th
- Nest Mini: now $49, was $69 — available until July 1st
- Fitbit Versa 3: now $259.95, was $299.95 — available until July 1st
- Fitbit Sense Smartwatch: now $329.95, $399.95 — available until June 24th
- Fitbit Charge 4 Tracker: now $129.95, was $169.95 — available until June 24th
You can check out all of the deals on Google’s website, here.
