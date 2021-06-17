PREVIOUS|
Google’s Nest smart home devices, speakers and Fitbit wearables are now on sale

The Nest products are on sale until July 8th

Jun 17, 2021

5:59 PM EDT

Nest Thermostat

Google’s Nest brand is running a sale on a variety of smart home devices. Additionally, the tech giant has some of its other products on sale, including the Fitbit Versa 3  and Nest Hub Max.

Below are some of the products available in the Google Store at their discounted prices:

You can check out all of the deals on Google’s website, here.

