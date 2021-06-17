PREVIOUS
Deals

Fido offering some existing customers up to 20GB for $45 per month

Check your Fido account

Jun 17, 2021

5:26 PM EDT

0 comments

Fido is offering some of its customers an exclusive promotion.

According to several posts on RedFlagDeals, a variety of Fido customers have recently received exclusive deals through their Fido accounts.

RedFlagDeals user ‘nihulen,’ says they saw a deal that offered 20GB for $45 per month.

Another user that goes by ‘kanewtz’ was sent an offer for 35GB for $60 per month. Moreover, user ‘sipjd65’ is now paying $35 for 15GB. There’s also another user who was offered $55 for 25GB.

As is often the case with these “exclusive offers,” your mileage will likely vary. The best course of action is to take a look at your Fido account to see if you have any special promotions available.

Image credit: RedFlagDeals ‘nihulen’

Source: RedFlagDeals

Related Articles

News

Jun 14, 2021

8:02 PM EDT

More than a dozen Amazon Prime Video Canada channels now 50 percent off

Deals

Jun 15, 2021

4:53 PM EDT

Koodo, Virgin Mobile and Fido offer unlimited text and talk for $25 per month

Deals

Jun 17, 2021

12:31 PM EDT

RedFlagDeals user gets 10GB for $35 for the first 12 months from Walmart in B.C.

News

Jun 13, 2021

1:02 PM EDT

Bethesda’s ‘Starfield’ coming November 2022 exclusively to Xbox and PC

Comments