What did you think of Elden Ring’s first gameplay trailer?

We finally got our first glimpse of Elden Ring in action, and the game looks absolutely amazing.
While previous FromSoftware games are more streamlined role-playing games, Elden Ring is a full open-world title, with the biggest world ever featured in one of the studio’s games. Elden Ring features various environments, including grassy plains, swamps, castles, mountains and more. I couldn’t stand the swamp level in Dark Souls games, so hopefully, Elden Ring‘s take on the concept is better.
FromSoftware says that the world is designed to make everything feel seamless and interconnected. Further, dungeons at the beginning of the game seem to connect to some at the end of it; I’m guessing it’s like Pokémon Gold and Silver, where the last dungeon in Johto circled back to the very first area of the game.
Elden Ring will also feature a dynamic weather system, with natural time-of-day progression and even various moon cycles.
FromSoftware has also shared more information about the game’s plot. Below is a brief summary from the developer:
“The Golden Order has been broken.
Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between.
In the Lands Between ruled by Queen Marika the Eternal, the Elden Ring, the source of the Erdtree, has been shattered.
Marika’s offspring, demigods all, claimed the shards of the Elden Ring known as the Great Runes, and the mad taint of their newfound strength triggered a war: The Shattering. A war that meant abandonment by the Greater Will.
And now the guidance of grace will be brought to the Tarnished who were spurned by the grace of gold and exiled from the Lands Between. Ye dead who yet live, your grace long lost, follow the path to the Lands Between beyond the foggy sea to stand before the Elden Ring.
And become the Elden Lord.”
The game is described as “genre-defining” and offers a variety of weapons, magical abilities and skills found throughout the world. There even seems like stealth combat options like what’s available in Sekiro, and you can call in allies for help.
The world of Elden Ring was created by Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin, the writer of the best-selling fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire.
Elden Ring is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC via Steam on January 21st, 2022.
I’m incredibly excited about the game so I’m curious: are you as hyped as I am for Elden Ring?
