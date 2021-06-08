Dell’s 27-inch 4K ultra-high-definition monitor is on sale

Dell Canada currently has its S2721QS 27-inch 4K UHD monitor with AMD FreeSync and built-in dual 3W speakers on sale.
This 4ms response time and 60Hz refresh rate monitor is currently available for $409 instead of the regular $619 price tag.
The S2721QS features a 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution which is four times the resolution of full HD. It has a TUV-certified flicker-free screen and supports HDR content playback for a more lifelike visual experience.
The monitor features three-sided ultra-thin bezels that offer an almost borderless experience when watching movies or playing games.
Additionally, you can pivot, tilt, swivel and adjust the height of your monitor for a comfortable viewing angle while gaming, working or just watching some Netflix.
If you’re looking for a new 4K monitor for your gaming or work-from-home setup, Dell’s S2721QS is a solid option.
To learn more about the monitor or to purchase it, click here.
Image credit: Dell
