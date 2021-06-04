Huawei discounts its Watch lineup on Amazon for Father’s Day

Father’s Day is fast approaching, and we know picking out a meaningful gift for Dad can be difficult. Huawei Canada has put together a limited-time promotion that slashes the prices on several of its watches on Amazon:
Here is the complete list of Huawei’s smartwatches on sale:
- Huawei Watch FIT Smartwatch (Graphite Black): Now $128, was $168
- Huawei Watch FIT Smartwatch (Sakura Pink): Now $142, was $168
- Huawei Watch GT 2e Smartwatch (Graphite Black): Now $168, was $198.99
- Huawei Watch GT 2 Sport: Now $178, was $198.99
- Huawei Watch GT 2 Classic (Pebble Brown): Now $198, was $228.99
- Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro (Black): Now $348, was $398.99
