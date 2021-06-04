Disney+ confirms more new and exclusive titles coming to Star in Canada

Given Disney+ is still a relatively new streaming service, it still has a lot of ground to cover to catch up to the ample amount of original content available on platforms like Netflix and Crave.
In an effort to close the original content gap, Disney+ has announced it’s bringing more exclusive content to Star in Canada. This content includes Pam & Tommy, Dopesick and Immigrant. Further, the new ‘Kardashian Jenner’ series will stream exclusively on Star via Disney+ later this year.
One of the more anticipated series that will hit star on Disney+ in Canada is Only Murders in the Building. This comedy series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. The show focuses on three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and then become involved in one themselves. This title will launch in August 2021 and is produced by 20th Television, a division of Disney Studios.
The TV show Dopesick brings viewers to the center of America’s opioid addiction struggle. While this is an eight-episode series, Disney hasn’t yet revealed when it will launch.
Pam & Tommy is an American biographical drama that tells the story of the first-ever viral video, the sex tape of the Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson, played by Sebastian Stan and Lily James. This series will hit Disney+ in 2022.
Lastly, Immigrant will air on Star on Disney+ in 2022. This is an eight-episode series from 20th Television and is the true story of Somen ‘Steve’ Banerjee, who is played by Kumail Nanjani, the Indian-American entrepreneur that started The Chippendales, the all-male striptease dance troupe.
In Canada, Star is home to a lot of great content you can’t find anywhere else, including Grown-ish, Love, Victor and Nomadland. Additionally, Disney+ streams other original series like WandaVision, The Mandalorian and Secrets of the Whales.
To check out what’s already on Disney+’s Star, click here. Disney+ costs $11.99 per month and an annual subscription to the service costs $119.99.
Image Credit: IMDB
