Here are the Netflix Originals coming to Canada in June 2021

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.

This June, shows and movies like Sweet Tooth, Record of Ragnarok, the second season of Feel Good, and the fourth season of one of my absolute favourite shows, Élite and more will be joining the streaming service.

This list is curated for Canadians that primarily use Netflix for its original content. If you’re looking for all of the shows and movies coming to Netflix in June, click here.

Coming Soon

June 1st

June 2nd

June 3rd

June 4th

June 5th

June 9th

June 10th

June 11th

June 14th

  • Elite Short Stories — Netflix Series (Spain)

June 15th

June 16th

June 17th

June 18th

June 19th

  • Nevertheless — Netflix Series (South Korea)

June 23rd

June 24th

June 25th

June 26th

  • Wonder Boy — Netflix Documentary (France)

June 28th

June 29th

June 30th

