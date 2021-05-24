Here are the Netflix Originals coming to Canada in June 2021

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.
This June, shows and movies like Sweet Tooth, Record of Ragnarok, the second season of Feel Good, and the fourth season of one of my absolute favourite shows, Élite and more will be joining the streaming service.
This list is curated for Canadians that primarily use Netflix for its original content. If you’re looking for all of the shows and movies coming to Netflix in June, click here.
Coming Soon
- Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens — Netflix Film (Indonesia)
- Jiva! — Netflix Series (South Africa)
- Ray — Netflix Series (India)
- Record of Ragnarok — Netflix Anime (Japan)
- So Not Worth It — Netflix Series (South Korea)
June 1st
June 2nd
June 3rd
- Alan: Saldaña: Locked Up — Netflix Comedy Special (Mexico)
- Creator’s File: GOLD — Netflix Series (Japan)
- Dancing Queens — Netflix Film (Sweden)
- Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1/Part 2 — Netflix Film (Japan)
- Summertime: season 2 — Netflix Series (Italy)
June 4th
- Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet — Netflix Documentary
- Feel Good: season 2 — Netflix Series
- Human: The World Within — Netflix Documentary
- Sweet Tooth — Netflix Series
- Trippin’ with the Kandasmys — Netflix Film (South Africa)
- Xtreme — Netflix Film (Spain)
June 5th
June 9th
June 10th
June 11th
- Love (ft.Marriage and Divorce): season 2 — Netflix Series (South Korea)
- Lupin: part 2 — Netflix Series (France)
- Skater Girl — Netflix Film (India)
- Trese – Netflix Anime
- Wish Dragon — Netflix Family (China)
June 14th
- Elite Short Stories — Netflix Series (Spain)
June 15th
June 16th
- Penguin Town — Netflix Documentary
- Silver Skates — Netflix Film (Russia)
June 17th
- Black Summer: season 2 — Netflix Series
- The Gift: season 3 — Netflix Series (Turkey)
- Hospital Playlist: season 2 — Netflix Series (South Korea)
- Katla — Netflix Series (Iceland)
June 18th
- A Family — Netflix Film (Japan)
- Elite: season 4– Netflix Series (Spain)
- Fatherhood — Netflix Film
- Jagame Thandhiram — Netflix Film (India)
- The Rational Life — Netflix Series
- The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals — Netflix Series
June 19th
- Nevertheless — Netflix Series (South Korea)
June 23rd
- Good on Paper — Netflix Film
- The House of Flowers: The Movie — Netflix Film (Mexico)
- Murder by the Coast — Netflix Documentary (Spain)
- Too Hot to Handle: season 2 — Netflix Series
June 24th
- Godzilla Singular Point — Netflix Anime (Japan)
- The Naked Director: season 2 — Netflix Series (Japan)
- Sisters on Track — Netflix Documentary
June 25th
June 26th
- Wonder Boy — Netflix Documentary (France)
