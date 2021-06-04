The five best tech deals in Canada this week

We’ve scoured the web for the best deals and deepest discounts from Canadian tech retailers. This week we have deals on JBL earbuds, Eufy robot vacuums, and Samsung USB drives.
JBL Wireless Earbuds
JBL’s wireless earbuds are currently on sale at Amazon Canada. JBL has established itself as one of the leaders in the Bluetooth earbud market, and their sound is a large part of that.
Though their earbuds are known to have higher latency than Apple or Sony, their excellent isolation, sound, and comfort have earned them a strong reputation. At 65 percent off their regular price, this is one of the best deals we’ve seen on a set of wireless earbuds.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $69.99
Samsung Metal USB Drive
Samsung’s sturdy metal USB drive is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. Known for their reliability, Samsung’s BAR Plus USB drives offer high read and write speeds with USB 3.1 so that you can take your files on the go without having to worry about burning through your mobile data or slow Wi-Fi speeds.
The metal design makes it easy to attach the flash drive to your keychain or toss it in a bag without worrying about it being damaged. Offered in storage sizes from 32GB to 256GB, the drives are currently 40 percent off their regular price.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $12.99
Nintendo Switch Travel Case
This premium Nintendo Switch case is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. The Diyife carrying case features a subtle grey design that doesn’t scream gamer to the world. If you take your Switch with you to work or while travelling, this is a case that won’t tell everyone that you’re carrying something valuable. It isn’t easy to find a Switch these days.
On top of its exterior design, this case has a built-in stand that allows you to charge your Switch while you play, something that’s sorely lacking in the base design. You can pick it up for 35 percent off for a limited time.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $11.89
Eufy Ultra-Slim Robot Vacuum
Anker’s top-reviewed robot vacuum is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. This ultra-slim model is perfect for getting under furniture, and it neatly tucks itself away, meaning that it’s unobtrusive for condos and apartments.
With multiple cleaning modes, including a quiet mode, it makes cleaning easy for those that are currently working from home. The Eufy is currently $100 off its regular price.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $199.95
Yojimbo & Sanjuro Blu Ray
Akira Kurosawa’s acclaimed samurai films are currently on sale at Amazon Canada. Widely considered one of the greatest directors in the history of cinema, two of Kurosawa’s films have been released in a special edition blu ray package.
Starring Toshiro Mifune, a staple in Kurosawa’s films, Yojimbo and Sanjuro are samurai films that hold up to this day. Both films are well worth a watch if you haven’t seen them, and this Criterion Collection package has restored the pictures beautifully. The collection can be yours for 33 percent off.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $58.75.
More MobileSyrup Picks for You
MobileSyrup Father’s Day Gift Guide [2021 Edition]
Here’s everything you need to know about Summer Games Fest and E3 2021
Going hands-on with the MSI Summit E13 Flip EVO
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Comments