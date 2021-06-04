Samsung announces Galaxy A22 and A22 5G budget smartphones

Samsung has unveiled its latest smartphones, the Galaxy A22 5G and A22 4G.
The Galaxy A22 5G sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 5,000mAh battery and a side-facing fingerprint scanner. Furthermore, it features a 48-megapixel primary shooter, 5-megapixel ultrawide camera, 2-megapixel depth shooter and an 8-megapixel selfie sensor.
Memory-wise, the phone offers up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. That said, not all countries will get that RAM/storage configuration. The phone offers a Mediatek Dimensity 700 5G processor,
The A22 5G comes in ‘Grey,’ ‘White,’ and ‘Violet’ colour variants, and sports a symmetrical shape with rounded edges.
The LTE variant sports a 6.4-inch 90Hz HD AMOLED Infinity-U display with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also features a 48-megapixel primary shooter, 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The selfie camera sports a 13-megapixel sensor.
Internally, the A22 4G sports a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery.
It’s unclear if either of these handsets will come to Canada, but we’ve reached out to Samsung Canada for more information. Currently, the Galaxy A22 and A22 5G have only been announced for the European market and are priced a €229 (about $336.94 CAD) and €249 (roughly $366.36 CAD), respectively.
Samsung’s only current-generation A-series smartphones in Canada are the Galaxy A32 5G and the Galaxy A52 5G.
Source: Samsung Newsroom Via: 9to5Google
